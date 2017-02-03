Netflix launches “Abstract – The Art of Design” documentary series

The original documentary series, to be launched on February 10th, features eight creative thinkers working in the world of art and design, including FCA Head of Design Ralph Gilles.

Netflix’s latest documentary series, “Abstract – The Art of Design” aims at exploring the artistic minds and creative processes of some of the world’s top designers in fashion, art, graphic design and more.

In addition to FCA design chief Ralph Gilles, the other featured designers are architect Bjarke Ingels, photographer Platon, graphic designer Paula Scher, illustrator Christoph Niemann, interior designer Ilse Crawford, stage designer Es Devlin, shoe designer Tinker Hatfield.

The show premiers on February 10th.

(Source: Netflix)