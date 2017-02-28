Elextra is a Swiss-designed electric supercar

Special Cars 28 Feb 2017
Elextra is a project of a 4-seat, all-wheel drive electric supercar that is planned to be built in Germany  in a limited run of no more than 100 units.


The team behind the project includes Swiss designer Robert Palm and Danish entrepreneur Poul Sohl, both from the Classic Factory design studio.

Speaking about the design, Robert Palm says: “The idea behind ELEXTRA is to combine pure lines reminding of the most exciting Italian super cars of the past, whilst being resolutely forward looking thanks to its low, sleek and beautiful design, paired with today’s most advanced technology.”

The vehicle will be hand-built near Stuttgart, in Germany, by a leading company specialized in low-volume manufacturing.

The announced specs include a projected 0-100 km/h acceleration time of less than 2.3 seconds.

The company is welcoming investors to contact them for open opportunities.

(Source: Elextra Cars)

