A gallery of beautiful sketches, renders and photos from the development of the recent stylish SUVs from Peugeot.

Below is a selection of sketches and illustrations penned by Sebastien Criquet (exterior designer of the 3008) and Sandeep Bhambra (exterior designer of the 5008).

Additional images and photos from the design process can be found on Peugeot Head of Design Gilles Vidal‘s Instagram page and on the Behance page of Romain Bucaille, Creative CAD Modeler at PSA.

Peugeot 3008

Peugeot 5008

(Source: Peugeot, Instagram, Behance)