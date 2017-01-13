Nissan Vmotion 2.0 Concept

At the Detroit Show Nissan has presented a study that explore the direction for a future autonomous premium sedan, featuring an exterior with bold, angular surfaces and a futuristic, essential design.

The Vmotion 2.0 signals the Nissan’s future sedan design direction and presents its Intelligent Mobility technology. Both the exterior and interior design are – for different reasons – based on emotional values.

Exterior Design

The exterior features angular lines, with bold creases throughout the body that while giving the car a busy look, appear to be consistent across the different areas.

The front end is characterized by the an evolution of the “V-motion” design signature – which also gives the car its name – seen on many of today’s Nissan products, such as the Murano mid-size crossover and Maxima 4-door sports car.

Vmotion 2.0 extends the styling element to the whole vehicle: the V-motion grille becomes the main fuselage, which is treated with “an extremely sharp surface language, accented by crisp character lines that resonate throughout the body.”

The car’s silhouette is characterized by a “floating roof,” with a line flowing seamlessly from the steeply-raked A-pillars to the trunk lip. A carbon finisher with thin silver threads accents the roof line.

An extended wheelbase shows off the car’s generous cabin, and the body surface is defined by Nissan’s “Emotional Geometry” design language.

The rear of the vehicle features signature boomerang-style taillights that emphasize the width of the vehicle. Similar to the grille, the rear diffuser glows when the car operates in ProPILOT mode.

The body is finished in a warm silver paint with copper undertones. With a layered effect for the paint finish, a glimpse of the body at different angles reveals a subtle but different hue.

“Copper is an emerging color trend in many industries, including fashion, product design and interior design. We wanted to introduce shades and hints of copper while mixing it with other metals such as satin silver and chrome,” said Shiro Nakamura, senior vice president and chief creative officer, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Interior Design

The front and rear doors swing outward, creating a large pillar-less open space that invites stepping into Nissan Vmotion 2.0’s spacious cabin.

The dashboard continues the “Gliding Wing” design theme, which integrates the instrument panel and infotainment system for both the driver and passenger. The single continuous horizontal display integrates the ProPILOT graphic user interface (GUI).

For rear-seat passengers, the center console features a smaller screen, which can serve as an extension of the main display.

Seats are comfortable and supportive, upholstered in leather with threadless quilting on the inserts that gives the look of a luxury handbag.

The steering wheel is designed to allow the driver and passenger to clearly see all the display infotainment without any interruption, enhancing a seamless GUI experience. Thanks to its unique design, the cabin provides the driver and passenger supreme comfort when the car is in ProPILOT mode. The center console’s simple layout includes a multi-functional touchpad to operate the infotainment system. The surface materials throughout the interior convey luxury and sophistication, including natural Zebra Wood applied on the floor and on the inner doors.

The innovative Bose UltraNearfield™ Speakers including new sound management technology is available for Vmotion2.0. This technology increases situational awareness for drivers. It can control the direction and distance of sound to generate a 360-degree sound field around a driver, delivering different sounds clearly and simultaneously.

Nissan Vmotion 2.0 features Nissan Intelligent Driving, one of three core elements of Nissan Intelligent Mobility. Nissan Intelligent Driving helps provide a safe and comfortable driving experience through technology such as ProPILOT, which is envisioned to ultimately allow the vehicle to drive in autonomous mode – not just on the highway and in heavy traffic conditions – but also on urban roads with intersections.