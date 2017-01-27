Exclusive: Renault launches Design Academy for India

Renault Design, in cooperation with Renault India, has launched the Design Academy program, offering an exclusive 6 months internship to a selection of six design graduates.

The Design Academy will start on April 3rd, 2017 and be held at the Renault Design Studio in Chennai, India, a brand new facility fully equipped for developing new vehicles.

During the six months the young designers will be closely followed by a team of 12 Renault designers as well as by the Program Director and Manager (Patrick Lecharpy and Luciano Bove), and it will be possible to follow the program through a “live coverage” inspired by talent shows, with videos, images and stories posted on the official website.

After the internship, the best designers will be offered a real job proposal.

The Renault Design Academy will accept applications from any ex design school student (undergraduate or postgraduate).

Candidates must have graduated no more than 2 years ago, must have never worked before, and might have had already completed one or more internships.

The deadline for submitting applications is February 16th, 2017.

For more information and to apply visit designacademy.renault.com.

About the Renault Design Academy

The Design Academy project was organized by Renault Design and developed under the lead of Project Director Patrick Lecharpy (VP Advanced Design and Head of Renault Design India studios) and Project Manager Luciano Bove, (Design Academy Head of Program and Advanced Design Manager).

We had the opportunity to have exclusive details from Patrick and Luciano – here are the interviews.

Interview with Patrick Lecharpy

“With the Design Academy we decided to make an extra step to train young talents, we decided to select the best and put them together in one of our foreign Design Studio.”

“We will give a project to develop, they will get the chance they were waiting for to show their creative abilities and skills. We will offer a permanent designer contract to the best ones.”

“I asked Luciano, who is always close to the Design Education & Design Schools, to think about how to put together our needs to find real talents & students’ needs to find a job.

“Luciano came up with a very cool idea: a sort of car designer’s talent show! In reality we will offer internships, but the candidates will be followed in a very professional and unique way with 12 of our designers and a sort of live coverage…however, for this it is better to ask Luciano how he will organize it with the team.”

Interview with Luciano Bove

“Design Academy is the chance students are waiting for! We will follow the selected candidates with professional Designer Trainers. We will have several projects progress meetings, and a final presentation to top management.”

“All finalists will get a certificate and the two best ones will receive a permanent real designer job offer.”

“It was time for us to get more involved with the Design Education process, our ambition is to form good talents (ex-students) to create a refined selection for design recruitment.”

“The 6 candidates will stay with us, and 12 professional colleague designers, to make an extraordinary experience in a real Renault Design Studio.”

“We will train them, push them to do better, discover their creative limits, we will teach them about Design Management, too.

“We will also make a sort of live coverage with some videos and photos that will be uploaded on our web site Renault Design Academy and our Social Networks pages. It will be hard and fun at the same time, I’m sure we will have a good time all together!”

“The two best ones will be selected for a real job proposal to work with us.”

“So my advice is: come on! Go to the Renault Design Academy website and apply to be part of this exciting adventure!”

(Image Courtesy: Renault for Car Body Design)