Concept 26: Volvo’s vision for the future interior design of autonomous vehicles

At the LA Auto show Volvo has unveiled its vision for the future interior of autonomous vehicles, focused on improving the onboard experience while maintaining control and safety.

Volvo Concept 26 is the result of an extensive research on how people want to use autonomous driving and their time behind the wheel. The interior offers various interior configurations and is built on a vehicle platform already in production – the new Scalable Product Architecture (SPA), which was introduced with the second generation XC90.

The concept is built around a new patented seat design that cradles the driver at all times and through the transformation between the different modes.

In addition, the concept features a tablet interface in the center console and a foldable tray table and a 25-inch flat-screen monitor that flips up from the passenger side dashboard.

Concept 26 provides three interior modes: Drive, Create and Relax. Each mode offers a unique arrangement for drivers to maximize what they can do with their time while the car is in autonomous mode.

Drive: This mode focuses on the driving experience and minimizes driver distraction while driving manually.

Create: this mode allows for a variety of configurations of the seat, table and screens enabling the driver to complete a range of activities, such as reading, working on your next big project, or consuming media and other online content.

Relax: this mode transforms the seat into a comfortable reclining position. The vehicle can also curate and suggest content to the driver via the passenger dashboard mounted screen.

More information about Volvo’s autonomous drive initiatives and the DriveMe project, where the company will put 100 customers in autonomous driving cars in 2017, can be found at www.volvocars.com/autopilot.

(Source: Volvo)