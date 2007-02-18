Senior Designer – Exterior & Interior (L5)

Innovative products begin with talented, highly motivated individuals. Daimler Trucks North America (DTNA), the largest and most diverse company in the North American commercial vehicle market, invites you to join our dynamic, industry-leading workforce.

Our world-class portfolio of brands, including Freightliner trucks, Western Star trucks, Detroit™ engines and components, Thomas Built Buses, and Freightliner Custom Chassis, offers the unique opportunity to follow your passion for automotives in business or technical fields at locations across North America.

And when you work for a Daimler company, you join a global network of over 250,000 dedicated employees on 6 continents who share your passion. Apply today and explore the world of Daimler!

The DTNA Design Center is a high performing team where everybody takes responsibility to become the “Undisputed Market Leader in Truck Design”. As Senior Designer you will bring your extensive work experience in transportation design to join this high-energy DTNA Design Team responsible for interior and exterior design of the DTNA portfolio of products; Freightliner, Western Star and business subsidiaries. Your strong passion for design and excellent design skills will be a vital part of the Design studio process in the development of current production platforms, future design projects and showtrucks where together we shape the future!

Lead and mentor internal and external designers

Prioritize assignments and oversee efficient and timely completion of projects

Create and implement innovative and well thought out design solutions for future interior and exterior truck designs

Research and analyze competitor brand trends in overall design, packaging, dimensions, materials and products

Create innovative conceptual and production designs from sketch through final release of the model

Execute design reviews and attend interdisciplinary meetings with marketing, sales, engineering and manufacturing departments and suppliers

Create and present materials to executive management for internal and external events

Responsible for talent development, budget development and planning

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or related technical discipline with 2 years of related experience OR an associate’s degree with 4 years of related experience OR 8 years of related engineering design experience required

At least 1 year of group leader, project lead, or mentoring experience required

Experience leading and mentoring others in identifying / resolving complex problems required

Expert level sketching and rendering skills to communicate your ideas in presentations required

Able to follow and lead execution on scale and full scale models and CAD required

Strategic creative thinker with thorough understanding of the design process required

Strong communication and presentation skills for both internal and external meetings required

Proficient with Microsoft suite of products and Photoshop required

Team player with strong interpersonal skills a must with a passion for design required

Latest portfolio / work samples for submission required

Bachelor’s Degree (or higher) in Transportation or Industrial Design preferred

4-7 years of experience in a design department of a global automotive company preferred

