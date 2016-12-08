Honda previews Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem concepts ahead of CES 2017

Concept Cars 8 Dec 2016

At the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show Honda will present a series of concepts on the theme of urban mobility, artificial intelligence, and robotics.


Honda will feature interactive and immersive experiences designed to showcase a future technology path based on a number of ideas: from reducing traffic congestion to creating new modes of in-car connectivity.

The exhibit will include the NeuV, a concept automated EV commuter vehicle equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) called “emotion engine” that creates new possibilities for human interaction through the application of a set of AI technologies developed by cocoro SB Corp., which are claimed to enable machines to artificially generate their own emotions.

Despite its artificial intelligence based on the idea of emotions, the design of the NeuV Concept is far from having an “emotional look”, with a clean yet rational, consumer electronics-inspired look.

During a press conference scheduled for January 5, 2017, the Japanese carmaker will also announce collaboration with a number of global brands and startups “that will create a more productive and enjoyable mobility experience.”

 

(Source: Honda)

Tags

Related Stories

Concept 26: Volvo

Concept 26: Volvo’s vision for the future interior design of autonomous vehicles

At the LA Auto show Volvo has unveiled its vision for the future interior of autonomous vehicles, focused on improving the onboard experience while maintaining control and safety.
Audi unveils the new A5 Sportback

Audi unveils the new A5 Sportback

Following the A5 Coupé presented back in June, Audi has released the first images of the five-door Sportback version.
Honda previews Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem concepts ahead of CES 2017

Honda previews Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem concepts ahead of CES 2017

At the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show Honda will present a series of concepts on the theme of urban mobility, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Comments

Leave a Comment

Newsletter

Get all the updates with our weekly newsletter!

Find a Car

Recent Tutorials

Recent News


© 2004-2016 Line22 SRL

Scroll To Top
Scroll To Bottom