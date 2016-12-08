Honda previews Cooperative Mobility Ecosystem concepts ahead of CES 2017

At the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show Honda will present a series of concepts on the theme of urban mobility, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

Honda will feature interactive and immersive experiences designed to showcase a future technology path based on a number of ideas: from reducing traffic congestion to creating new modes of in-car connectivity.

The exhibit will include the NeuV, a concept automated EV commuter vehicle equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) called “emotion engine” that creates new possibilities for human interaction through the application of a set of AI technologies developed by cocoro SB Corp., which are claimed to enable machines to artificially generate their own emotions.

During a press conference scheduled for January 5, 2017, the Japanese carmaker will also announce collaboration with a number of global brands and startups “that will create a more productive and enjoyable mobility experience.”

(Source: Honda)