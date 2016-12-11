Chiron designer Alexander Selipanov joins Genesis

Hyundai’s Genesis premium brand has announced the appointment of ex-Bugatti designer Alexander ‘Sasha’ Selipanov as Chief Designer at the European Global Genesis Advanced Studio.

The appointment will be effective from January 2017, and Selipanov will report directly to Luc Donckerwolke, Head of Genesis Design.

Alexander Selipanov, widely known as Sasha, has been mainly responsible for exterior design of sports cars at luxury marques including Bugatti.

About Alexander Selipanov

Born in 1983 in Tbilisi, Georgia, the Russian national earned his bachelor’s degree in transportation design at Art Center College of Design in California in 2005.

After graduation, he joined the Volkswagen Design Center in Potsdam, Germany, and participated in exterior design projects for all brands of the Volkswagen Group. After that, he joined the Lamborghini exterior design team in Sant’Agata, Italy, for the Huracan project in 2010.

In 2014, he was appointed as Head of Exterior Design, Creative at Bugatti Automobiles S.A.S. During the past two and half years, he was responsible for the exterior design of the Bugatti Vision Gran Turismo show car, presented at the Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung 2015, and the Bugatti Chiron, unveiled at the 2016 Geneva Motor Show.

Official Statements

“I am sincerely excited about this opportunity, because it will be a new chapter in my career. As I have been working with well-established brands so far, Genesis is a new and refreshing challenge to me,” said Alexander Selipanov.

“In addition, I am also honored to join this exciting journey, as it is a very rare chance to launch a luxury automotive brand and be part of its history. With growing expectations and curiosity around Genesis, I cannot wait to contribute my expertise and passion to the brand.”

ON the designers’ selection processes, Genesis’ official release reports: “As a design-focused brand, Genesis has been recruiting world-renowned top designers as well as young talents from all over the world. The selection of these talents is not only based upon their creativity but also on their expertise in innovative design processes, which is a focal point for the brand.”

(Source: Genesis)