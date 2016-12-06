Cadillac DPi-V.R IMSA race car

Cadillac has revealed the 2017 race car set to compete in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, with a design studied to combine performance with the brand’s presence and identity.

The new Cadillac DPi-V.R was designed to contribute to the functional performance of the prototype using elements influenced from the current lineup of V-Performance models, especially the CTS-V.

“The DPi-V.R race car was an exciting new canvas for the Cadillac design and sculpting team,” said Andrew Smith, Global Cadillac Design executive director. “The studio embraced the opportunity to interpret the Cadillac form language, line work and graphic signature for this premier prototype racing application. Every detail of the final design was selected to support the car’s on-track performance and unmistakable Cadillac presence.”

The design details giving the DPi-V.R car its distinctive Cadillac appearance and presence include the vertical lighting signature; the sheer, sculptural quality of the body and bold bodyside feature line; V-Performance wheels with Brembo brakes; V-Performance emblems; and a canopy graphic inspired by the Cadillac daylight opening.

Even small elements such as the cooling vents and the air intake were designed in the studio, the latter in the trapezoidal shape of the Cadillac crest.

The DPi-V.R will make its debut at the 2017 IMSA season opener — the Rolex 24 At Daytona on Jan. 28-29, 2017 — by teams from Wayne Taylor Racing and Action Express Racing.

The Cadillac DPi-V.R is propelled by a race-prepared, normally aspirated Cadillac 6.2 liter V-8 engine delivering approx. 600 horsepower and coupled with an X-TRAC paddle-shift transmission.

Key partners including chassis builder Dallara, as well as teams from Wayne Taylor Racing and Action Express Racing and ECR Engines for the engine preparation.

(Source: Cadillac)