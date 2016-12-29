Audi previews upcoming Q8 with Detroit e-tron Concept

Concept Cars 29 Dec 2016

At the upcoming Detroit Motor Show Audi will reveal the near-production Q8 e-tron Concept, anticipating the future full-size luxury SUV.


Audi Q8 e tron Concept Design Sketch

Revealed through a couple of sketch renders, the Q8 Concept showcases a dynamic silhouette, with a relatively shallow DLO and huge wheels that disguise the actual dimensions and proportions of the car.

Audi designers took inspiration from the original quattro of the 1980s: among the reminiscences are the wide, flat C-post, and the prominent, flared shoulders above the wheels. These balanced proportions give equal emphasis to the front and rear wheels – underlining the “quattro” technology.

Audi Q8 e tron Concept Design Sketch

The front-end has an imposing look characterized by the forward-positioned octagonal Singleframe which features three-dimensional sculpted surfacing and is considerably wider than that in the company’s current line-up.

Audi Head of Design Marc Lichte commented: “With the Audi Q8 concept, we have created a new spearhead within our Q model line. Its design strongly evokes sportiness and prestige.”

“What’s more, we believe an important aspect of this showcar is that it offers a spacious interior with four equally comfortable seats, even with the flat roof line.”

(Source: Audi)

 

 

Image Gallery

Audi previews upcoming Q8 with Detroit e-tron Concept - Image 2
Audi previews upcoming Q8 with Detroit e-tron Concept - Image 1

