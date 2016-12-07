Honda, Lego, & Trigger win 2016 AutoMobility LA Design & Developer Challenge

The visionary projects presented during the LA Auto Show at the AutoMobility LA Design & Developer Challenge, won by a team composed by Honda, Lego and Trigger Global.

Replacing the previous LA Design Challenge, the new Design & Developer Challenge contest involved five different teams, putting together automakers with entertainment and consumer brands. The list of participants included:

Honda, Lego and Trigger Global

CH Auto and Creative Mobile

Crayola and Qoros Auto

Fandango and Jaunt VR

Kiska and KTM

Each team created a project of a fully autonomous vehicle based on the theme “Autonomous Vehicles: A Redefined User Experience for 2050.”

The teams, comprised of working designers and software developers, explored how the intersection of technology, data and connectivity has the potential to revolutionize a vehicle’s interior and exterior design characteristics for a new generation of passengers.

To showcase their concept, each team also developed a short film answering the questions:

How will the city of Los Angeles evolve to accommodate for autonomous transportation?

What kinds of experiences will people be able to have within autonomous vehicles?

What are the vehicles that enable these experiences like?

How will the vehicle and in-vehicle experience fundamentally transform people’s lives?

Judges’ Pick winner: Builders of Tomorrow by Honda, Lego and Trigger Global

The team started their research by opening up the Lego Creative Play Lab to children from various neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The children were tasked with designing their own self-driving vehicles to spur creative inspiration for the professionals. From there, the group of designers and developers transformed the youngster’s imaginative creations into realistic vehicle interior and exterior designs.

“The experience of partnering with Trigger and Lego greatly expanded the team’s creativity beyond my expectations,” said Ricky Hsu from Honda R&D Americas.

“While Trigger reminded us that the world is taking a virtual turn, working with Lego reaffirmed the importance of holding an experience in your own two hands. From these parallels in thinking and listening to the voices of our future customers, we are honored to receive the Judge’s Pick award at AutoMobility LA’s Design & Developer Challenge.”

The other projects

Crayola & Qoros Auto

KTM & Kiska

CH Auto & Creative Mobile

Fandango & Jaunt VR

The Jury

This year’s Design & Developer Challenge judging panel included:

Chris Down, Senior Vice President & Global Brand General Manager, Hot Wheels at Mattel, Inc.

Danny Stillion, Partner & Executive Design Director, IDEO

Gabriel Schlumberger, Executive Director of Creative, Disney Consumer Products & Interactive Media

John S. Couch, Vice President of UX & Design, Hulu

Margaret Wies, Head Holistic User Experience, Volkswagen AG

Richard Titus, Senior Vice President of Customer Experience, Samsung Research America

Stewart Reed, Transportation Design Department Chair, Art Center College of Design

Official statements

“Honda, Lego and Trigger Global unanimously impressed the judges with their conceptual future of self-driving cars, where the consumer experience was paramount,” said Chris Down, Senior Vice President & Global Brand General Manager for Hot Wheels at Mattel, Inc.

“They gathered inspiration from children, the generation that will actively experience the technology. The presentation created a fun and optimistic future that 2050 car owners can look forward to in the years ahead.”

“This cross-industry collaboration is where the future of the auto industry lives,” said Bryan Biniak, Nokia Growth Partners EIR, AutoMobility LA Advisory Board Member and Emcee for the 2016 Design & Developer Challenge.

“It was an honor to generate dialogue on the future of mobility and work with such a strong group of creative judges and teams at AutoMobility LA.”

(Source: LA Auto Show)